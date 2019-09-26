Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Savant Capital Decreased Position by $516,180 as Stock Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $22.50 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 110,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,629 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 2.87 million shares traded or 69.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,617 shares to 8,240 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 58,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,000 are owned by Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept. 302,749 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 0.3% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 2,383 were reported by Haverford Tru Communication. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,406 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,307 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc holds 3 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc has 3,393 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.08% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Ltd has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 20.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.18 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 23,216 shares to 105,418 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 98,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

