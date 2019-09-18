Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Savant Capital Cut Its Holding; Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Its Stake in Ncr New (NCR) by $435,674 as Stock Rose

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 612,294 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 453.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 14,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 17,150 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533,000, up from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 611,745 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,588 shares to 235,937 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 22,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.