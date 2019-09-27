Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Savant Capital Cut Holding by $516,180 as Stock Value Rose; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Increased Holding in Allegion Pub LTD Co Ord (ALLE)

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 2.55 million shares traded or 49.30% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord (ALLE) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, up from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 559,804 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20,500 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,900 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brilliant And Schlage Announce Integration For Seamless Smart Home Control At CEDIA Expo 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegion plc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Llc reported 0.02% stake. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 2.36% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). First Manhattan Company holds 1,707 shares. Com Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Aurora Inv Counsel has 0.96% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Murphy Capital accumulated 8,893 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 35 were reported by Parkside Bancorp And Tru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Natixis Advisors LP reported 58,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 65,459 shares. 15,103 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 5,515 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 6,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,080 shares to 28,035 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).