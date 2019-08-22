Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $333,750; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Its Stake

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 265,901 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.26 million, down from 268,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.65M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 50,195 shares to 170,375 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.6% or 79,579 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rockland has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,798 shares. American Tx owns 0.48% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 72,880 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,197 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartline Inv Corporation owns 47,663 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 460,322 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank has 125,389 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 7,765 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.51% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 1,080 shares. Hallmark Cap Management reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 50,271 shares stake. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Security Natl Trust Communication owns 5,539 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability reported 5,407 shares stake. Nexus Inv Mgmt owns 6,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New England Rech & Mgmt Incorporated reported 13,525 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,366 shares. 194,730 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Company holds 2.16% or 106,120 shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 1.91% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,767 shares. 18,167 are held by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. Investment House Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 19,500 shares.

