Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Pitcairn Company Cut Position by $351,540; Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $494,125

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 16,157 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 23,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 1.68 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,393 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, down from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 539,170 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 163,674 shares to 227,640 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings.