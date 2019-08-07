Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Holding; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Decreased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $663,368 as Valuation Rose

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 98,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 104,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 11.04 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 1.31M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 452,509 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 262,756 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 821,172 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,942 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 57,743 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 0.63% or 12,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 72,050 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,400 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 4,408 shares or 0% of the stock. First Savings Bank holds 0.49% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 54,206 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51,949 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $191.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,526 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott Deals With a Summer Slowdown – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E&P Capex Slowdown Mar Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Reports Impressive Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 3.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Augustine Asset Management Inc has invested 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 231,556 are held by Madison Invest Inc. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 39,633 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 2.19% stake. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 0.62% or 32,782 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com accumulated 106,006 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 23,583 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,225 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc, a New York-based fund reported 718,450 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W And Inc reported 76,598 shares. Selway Asset owns 46,329 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt has invested 3.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 229,346 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 21,249 shares to 229,450 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.