Marriott Intl New Com Stk (MAR) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $423,750 as Market Value Rose; As Tompkins Financial (TMP) Market Valuation Rose, Tompkins Financial Upped Its Stake by $520,448

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 40,813 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (MAR) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 45,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.96M shares traded or 80.53% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More news for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Business Wire” and published on April 27, 2018 is yet another important article.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares to 5,440 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 7,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,545 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).