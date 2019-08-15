Marriott Intl New Com Stk (MAR) Holder Twin Capital Management Upped Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, E&G Advisors LP Has Increased Holding by $372,020

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (MAR) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 45,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 363,838 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.63. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares to 23,415 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc Common (NYSE:PLD) by 48,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hyatt (H) Relies on Unit Expansion to Counter Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Current Hotel on Rocky Point opens soon (Photos) – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 17,689 shares. Columbia Asset holds 7,002 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 29,298 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2,900 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.86% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8,494 shares. Highfields Capital Lp invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nordea Inv has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 250,804 shares. The Virginia-based Tru Co Of Virginia Va has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 150,322 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,235 shares. 1.03M are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md owns 18,000 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin reported 0.02% stake. Conning stated it has 5,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.24 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 411 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 117,018 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Scge Management Lp has invested 5.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.53% or 7,095 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 1.8% or 45,916 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 24,122 shares. Field Main Retail Bank invested in 1,622 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc owns 3,514 shares. Adi Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Wafra has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 17,659 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Lc invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 580 shares. Kames Capital Plc invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares to 252,579 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.