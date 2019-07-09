Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Market Valuation Rose While Cullinan Associates Decreased Position by $2.29 Million; Maple Capital Management Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $1.10 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 2.92 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 879,275 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. $50,281 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79M for 22.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

