Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Valuation Rose While Hartline Investment Has Lifted Stake by $338,800; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Position by $3.31 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 174.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 27,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 43,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, up from 15,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,083 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 47,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.59. About 734,096 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (DIV) by 16,502 shares to 30,081 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,416 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 340,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 5,503 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability. Bbt Mngmt Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 80,851 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 21,300 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 31,335 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Zacks Investment owns 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 52,215 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 9,818 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 5 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,643 shares. 46,253 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Advisory Rech Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

