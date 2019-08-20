Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Stock Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered by $775,000 Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 645,422 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares to 59,693 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.25 million shares. Community Fincl Svcs Gru Llc holds 0.11% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Lp has invested 1.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fosun International Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,870 shares. 496,720 were reported by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 25.35M shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp Inc accumulated 0.19% or 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,303 shares. Charter Tru has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 396 shares. The Illinois-based Country Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

