Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Boosted Its Holding

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04B market cap company. It closed at $141.75 lastly. It is down 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 247,825 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 31,400 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,100 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 33,674 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 4,474 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 36,579 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 20,100 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.05% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 101,515 shares. Moreover, Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Renaissance Technologies accumulated 0.04% or 271,245 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pnc Fincl Gp Inc owns 5,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,972 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Inc invested in 2.64% or 91,800 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc reported 583,523 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $520.99M for 22.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $757.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

