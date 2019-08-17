Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Stock Value Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased by $18.40 Million Its Position; Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 347,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 518,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 417,332 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares to 421,090 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 79,816 shares in its portfolio. American Grp Inc owns 63,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability Co has 2.05% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.76 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 71,089 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Inv LP stated it has 288,888 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 661,615 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 2.52M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 11,679 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 53,724 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 141,552 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 514,160 shares. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 1% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 196,046 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford has 2,383 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 45 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 1,767 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 12,326 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 643,810 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 2,004 are held by Regions Fincl Corporation. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Trillium Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.18% or 29,068 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com has 46,160 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 3.63M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 55,786 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited accumulated 3,734 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Shares Etf (GLD) by 8,949 shares to 16,073 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Reit.