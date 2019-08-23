Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Shares Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $18.40 Million; Capital International Increased Stake in Netapp (NTAP)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 305,827 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 10,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 464,187 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,592 shares to 7,720 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Americ 6.5 Pfd Pfd Se by 18,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 6,055 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11,109 were accumulated by Spc Fincl. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.09% or 14,900 shares. Mariner Lc owns 150,322 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Beck Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,622 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 72,050 shares. Marsico Capital Management Lc holds 387,501 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited reported 1,741 shares stake. Twin Management reported 0.3% stake. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Synovus Corporation invested in 4,653 shares. The Maryland-based Carderock Capital Management Inc has invested 0.58% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 18,400 shares to 113,128 shares, valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,358 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 161,377 shares. Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 13,951 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,933 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 0.07% or 3.79 million shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.02% or 7,377 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.09% or 103,762 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 449,440 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 443 shares. Invesco holds 0.12% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 5.11 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 48,048 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Com holds 814 shares. 21,571 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 39,073 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 20,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 248,713 shares.

