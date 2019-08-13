Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined, Newport Asia Has Cut Its Position by $10.78 Million

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.43M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 21.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 36.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC) by 4,495 shares to 98,373 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F.