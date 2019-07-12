Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $2.25 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 17,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,962 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 23,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 241,666 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $524.01M for 22.58 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,660 shares to 55,040 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.