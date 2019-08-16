Marriott International (MAR) to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019; MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (MCHOY) Shorts Down By 8.7%

MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) had a decrease of 8.7% in short interest. MCHOY’s SI was 14,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.7% from 16,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY)’s short sellers to cover MCHOY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 36,318 shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Multichoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MAR) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Marriott International Inc’s current price of $126.70 translates into 0.38% yield. Marriott International Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – () Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 7.69% above currents $126.7 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It has a 30.57 P/E ratio. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Multichoice Group Limited, an entertainment company, through its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV broadcast services in Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers digital satellite television, online services, and subscription video-on-demand services, as well as digital terrestrial television services.

