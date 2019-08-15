Marriott International (MAR) to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Raised Sony (SNE) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 385,730 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 6.99 million shares with $295.44M value, up from 6.61M last quarter. Sony Corp now has $67.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 1.21M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/05/2018 – Aibo, a new robot dog made by @Sony, barks, does tricks, and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 27/04/2018 – Sony expects 8.8 pct annual profit drop as strong yen slows image sensor biz

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MAR) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Marriott International Inc’s current price of $126.85 translates into 0.38% yield. Marriott International Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.20% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 1.67 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru owns 5,455 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 28,770 shares. 6,001 are held by Bank. Markel stated it has 1.54M shares. 151,045 are held by Highfields Cap Management L P. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company has invested 2.85% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 2,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 821,172 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davenport Comm Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,737 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% or 2,178 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Westfield Cap Mgmt L P reported 1.00M shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Daiwa Securities accumulated 29,637 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 44 shares in its portfolio.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.78 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 7.56% above currents $126.85 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sony And Penn National Gaming – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sony +2.7%: Profits hit record, but forecast cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,544 shares to 4,386 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 379,956 shares and now owns 86,447 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.