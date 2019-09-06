Marriott International (MAR) Stock “Neutral” Rating Kept at JP Morgan; The Target Price per Share is Set to $128.0000; SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (SMCI) Shorts Increased By 15.62%

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had an increase of 15.62% in short interest. SMCI’s SI was 700,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.62% from 606,200 shares previously. With 149,000 avg volume, 5 days are for SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s short sellers to cover SMCI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 423 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Supermicro Showcases Innovative Resource Saving Technology at Data Center Expo Tokyo 2018; 10/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq Panel; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Hearings Panel Date and Nasdaq Listing Extension; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pl; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Remains Delinquent in Filing Annual Report, Qtrly Reports; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Not Yet Filed Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for Qtr Ended March 31; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive

Investment analysts at JP Morgan have $128.0000 target on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). JP Morgan’s target suggests a potential downside of -0.78% from the company’s last price. The rating was disclosed to clients in analysts note on Friday, 6 September.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Super Micro Computer, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 60,973 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 831,702 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 348,520 were reported by Snow Mngmt L P. Herald Mgmt accumulated 186,000 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.8% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) or 2.00M shares. Pzena Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc invested 0% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd stated it has 68,556 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn owns 1.45% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 3.91M shares. Fairfield Bush And Commerce, Connecticut-based fund reported 100,501 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.15% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) or 71,200 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 2,250 shares.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SMCI delays annual filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Super Micro raises Q4 revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SuperMicro: Grey Clouds Are Clearing Up – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro Computer: Just Hold Your Nose And Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 07, 2018.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $942.77 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 309,450 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $484.79M for 21.50 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 13,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Capital Guardian Trust reported 7 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 3,135 shares. Cibc World reported 37,333 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,513 are held by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 41,901 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,362 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs. Burney holds 25,516 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 23,611 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,427 shares. Illinois-based First Amer Bancshares has invested 0.49% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,396 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is 5.11% above currents $129.01 stock price. Marriott International had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $14100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13500 target.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 31.12 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.