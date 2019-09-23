Marriott International (MAR) Position Maintained by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $5.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 9.53 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34B, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 2.54M shares traded or 56.31% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 155,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.54M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 873,789 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A by 240,329 shares to 829,344 shares, valued at $30.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.78M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 28,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc.