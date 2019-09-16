Marriott International (MAR) “Outperform” Rating Kept by Analysts at RBC Capital; The Price Objective is $148.0000; Last Week MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analysts

New York: In analysts note issued on Monday morning, RBC Capital reconfirmed their “Outperform” rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). They currently have a $148.0000 target price on the firm. RBC Capital’s target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s last stock close.

Among 6 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MGM Resorts has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $33’s average target is 13.99% above currents $28.95 stock price. MGM Resorts had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 607 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,640 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cls Limited Liability Com invested in 376 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 125 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 880,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Invest Gp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 1.94% or 36,992 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America owns 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 813 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.17% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 988,730 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 235,830 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $134’s average target is 2.22% above currents $131.09 stock price. Marriott International had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12800 target in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 31.63 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 85.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. 2.87 million shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $75.24 million on Wednesday, June 5. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.13M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M