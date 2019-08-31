Marriott International (MAR) Holder Markel Has Upped Its Holding by $750,000; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding Has Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 777.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 1,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Markel Corp increased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.42 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares to 43,693 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.