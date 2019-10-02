Marriott International (MAR) Holder Adelante Capital Management Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 136,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 246,192 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.54M, down from 382,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 75,387 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,897 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, down from 66,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $155.86. About 251,101 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 222,975 shares to 664,978 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.15 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank owns 607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,968 shares. Intact Management stated it has 2,600 shares. Lnd And Buildings Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 131,100 shares stake. Advsrs Asset holds 1,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartford Inv Management Company has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 24,555 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Washington Trust has 4,930 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.97 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.26% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 1.59% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 876,603 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability owns 1,090 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 18,113 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 12,127 are held by North Star Investment. 116,836 were reported by Cambridge Investment. Weiss Asset Lp owns 1,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Management has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 465 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc reported 2,425 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,600 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 372 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 1,595 shares stake. Nuance Invests Limited Liability reported 373,493 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,876 shares. 5.72 million were reported by Franklin Resource. Motco reported 22,412 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

