Marriott International Inc. (MAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)

We will be comparing the differences between Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Lodging industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International Inc. 129 8.70 N/A 5.20 26.74 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 54 3.83 N/A 1.41 40.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marriott International Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Marriott International Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Marriott International Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marriott International Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marriott International Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International Inc. 0 5 3 2.38 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott International Inc.’s upside potential is 0.74% at a $137.88 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of Marriott International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Marriott International Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -4.99% 0.68% -0.14% 14.59% -0.75% 24.64%

For the past year Marriott International Inc. has stronger performance than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Marriott International Inc. beats Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.