Marriott International Com (MAR) Stock Rose While Windward Capital Management Company Decreased Its Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holding by $518,238 as Stock Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 28,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 23,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 52,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 6.06 million shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc Com (MAR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 140,842 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 143,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 696,734 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott’s (MAR) Brand Debuts in Oman, Opens W Muscat Hotel – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International (MAR) Wholesale Rates – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Costs Mar Building Products – Retail Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “October 11th Options Now Available For Marriott International (MAR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 21.76 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl stated it has 509,573 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc owns 11,321 shares. Smith Salley And reported 0.11% stake. Westwood Group Inc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moors And Cabot invested in 0.03% or 1,872 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 3.66M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jabodon Pt invested 4.46% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 10,800 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Inc Ltd Co has 337,725 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 36,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Federated Pa reported 432,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.09% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Aqr Cap Management Limited reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 143,700 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 130,575 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 225,394 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has 20,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 30,033 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 1,488 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 57,090 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 190,383 shares to 595,652 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Wealthbridge Acquisition Ltd.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunPower Corporation leads tech gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Apogee Enterprises, Zscaler, and Enphase Energy Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Enphase (ENPH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 31.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.