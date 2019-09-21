Marriott International Cl (MAR) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Decreased Position by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose; As Entegris (ENTG) Share Value Rose, Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Holding by $4.98 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl (MAR) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 41,665 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, down from 49,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06 million shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 134,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 740,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.65 million, down from 875,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 865,732 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 26.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Nwq Inv Management Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 740,990 shares. 7,977 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Ameriprise Inc holds 779,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 1.32 million shares. Rbf Cap Limited Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 84,996 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 10,803 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.49% or 991,500 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 400 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc has 20,471 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 16,951 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,587 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 81,106 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $71.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 27,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – nasdaq.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Marriott, Hilton CEOs join group calling for federal action on Brand USA – Washington Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SME Growth Markets: EU’s Long Term Solution to SME Funding – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,560 are owned by Twin Capital Mgmt. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 33,330 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 36 shares. 3,393 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Williams Jones And Associates Limited reported 0.01% stake. Penobscot Management has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 900,144 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fiera Corporation accumulated 6,546 shares. Principal Group holds 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 509,573 shares. Fin Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 30,171 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.16 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 259,850 shares to 590,875 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).