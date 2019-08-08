Marlowe Partners LP Upped Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $3.79 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 768,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 493,600 shares to 164,892 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,724 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,171 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Lathrop Inv Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,895 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Invest House Ltd Company holds 54,945 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Permanens Limited Partnership owns 44 shares. Sns Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 4,634 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 892 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burney accumulated 61,692 shares. 6,786 were reported by Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dsc LP owns 2,029 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 198,081 shares. 10,383 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Performing Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.