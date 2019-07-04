Marlowe Partners LP Upped Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Market Valuation Rose; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 274,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.49 million, down from 715,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 986,218 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 359,227 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 235,217 shares. Enterprise Ser Corp has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 11,829 were reported by Cibc Asset. Dnb Asset As reported 14,542 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 35,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,044 shares stake. Optimum Advisors holds 1,645 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 86,534 shares. 500 were reported by Highlander Management Limited Liability Corp. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 23,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Management holds 4,800 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 69,036 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 5,938 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Thinks This 1 Move Will Drastically Improve Its Business – Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern tracks higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.05M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $63.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Presidio Inc by 335,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SWKS, SNAP, CPRI earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zendesk Inc. Stock Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “One Theory Why Lyft, Uber IPOs Flopped: Special Purpose Vehicles – Bloomberg” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Profitability And Competition Are Real Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.