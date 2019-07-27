Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $5.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Boosted Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN also sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 490 were accumulated by James Investment Inc. Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameriprise reported 9.73 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Lc invested in 17,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuwave Limited Liability Corporation reported 28 shares. Murphy Management stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.59% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Shell Asset Management invested in 9,117 shares. 17,933 were accumulated by Grp Inc One Trading L P. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 21,769 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 5,187 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest reported 37,766 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 27,831 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $33.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 24,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,054 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

