Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $35.04 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.95 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 898,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.88 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,135 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $84.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 60,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21.09M are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 69,233 shares. Chem Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 26,575 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct has invested 2.78% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 48,327 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.28% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). South State has 550 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% or 3.67 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 13,900 shares. Ashmore Wealth stated it has 1.01 million shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,500 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.51% or 95,742 shares. 8,829 were accumulated by Cetera Lc.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July After Trade War Cease-Fire – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling a Return to Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company owns 13,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rampart Inv Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 2,849 shares. Naples Global Advisors Lc, Florida-based fund reported 7,480 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Apriem Advsr reported 0.06% stake. 969,346 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co. Clark Estates owns 21,000 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com invested in 1,211 shares. Eqis Cap holds 4,664 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 43,740 shares. Jane Street Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.24% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Timessquare Management Llc invested in 338,600 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 25,482 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Earnings Not Quite Good Enough to Signal a Bottom In Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “A Great Business Alone Might Not Be Enough to Boost AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.