Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding as Share Price Rose; Centerbridge Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) by $10.28 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 571,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 998,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.03 lastly. It is up 9.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.50M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,009 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 1.94M shares. Seatown Holding Pte has 1.48% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 440,520 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bankshares Of America De reported 4.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 275,881 shares. Lmr Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Co invested in 176,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 5,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 39,439 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Reaves W H Inc invested in 0.05% or 55,100 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Realty upgraded, Brixmor cut by Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ww Asset invested in 0.02% or 22,795 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.04% or 421,602 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 271,180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 118,028 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 106,500 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 739,847 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 285,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 68,900 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.37% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.07% or 46,850 shares. 2.95 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Duff & Phelps Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 485,830 shares.