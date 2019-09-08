Marlowe Partners LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47M, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Capital Guardian Trust owns 2,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 12.52M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 14,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 309,863 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 389,355 shares. Principal Grp reported 27,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,900 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 86,130 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 560,959 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 181,870 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Lc stated it has 1.40 million shares. Zweig holds 177,421 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 6,392 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.