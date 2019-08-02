Marlowe Partners LP Stake In Kansas City Southern (KSU) Was Raised; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.20 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 4.27M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 717,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 2,010 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 20,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Srb Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,460 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 256,338 shares. Rivulet Cap Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.78M shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guyasuta Inv Inc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Leuthold Group Inc Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 70,734 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 135,049 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 59,663 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eqis Cap Management accumulated 5,296 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aimz Advsr accumulated 10,358 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

