Marlowe Partners LP Raised Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shares Rose While Martin & Company Has Trimmed Position by $502,098

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 526,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 441,172 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects Nine Directors and Announces Preferred and Common Dividends – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: Waiting For The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Names Sameh Fahmy Executive Vice President Precision Scheduled Railroading – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 29,112 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0% or 52,076 shares. 2,150 are held by Sabal. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mufg Americas Corp reported 328 shares. Somerset Trust Commerce invested in 2,486 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Raymond James reported 0.11% stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 2,600 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 278,642 were reported by Sirios Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Pacific Glob Invest accumulated 0.41% or 15,937 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt has 1,955 shares. Natixis reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Coastline Trust Communications accumulated 6,498 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has 0.07% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 89,480 shares. 25,382 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 2,000 shares. Gmt Capital owns 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 24,250 shares. Us Bank De owns 400 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 21,430 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 10,875 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 71,900 were reported by Par Capital Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 482,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 38,124 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 12,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.