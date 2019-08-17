Marlowe Partners LP Raised Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $2.19 Million; Share Price Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 545,093 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,393 are held by Pension Service. One Trading Lp holds 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 1,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 209,074 shares. Bartlett And Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New England Rech Mngmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bb&T holds 0% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust owns 0.11% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 6,498 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 257,946 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). City reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Ct owns 1.65% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 86,660 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 390,000 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has 1,800 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Two Conferences in February 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,910 shares to 102,496 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific Confident In Its March Towards A Lower Operating Ratio – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 42,126 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 270,348 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Griffin Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 510,746 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 9,558 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,831 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.55% or 3.06M shares. 28,011 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Communications Va has invested 2.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiverton Asset stated it has 0.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 13,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,346 are owned by Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability. Hartford Fincl Incorporated has 13,072 shares.