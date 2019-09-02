Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $3.79 Million; Lionstone Capital Management Upped Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.33 Million as Stock Value Declined

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 285 shares. 16,601 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2,600 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 6,656 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,959 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,919 shares. Whittier Trust Communications, a California-based fund reported 79 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 38,012 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 52,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,817 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 104,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 29,112 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alyeska LP owns 5,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

