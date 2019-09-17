Marlowe Partners LP Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Increased by $814,572; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Founders Financial Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake by $568,404

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 152,032 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Founders Financial Securities Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc sold 7,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 27,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 4.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsrs Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,029 shares. Chemung Canal Co holds 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 83,536 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,916 shares. Central Comml Bank Tru Com has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adirondack Trust has 1.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,492 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 656,100 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79,066 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has invested 1.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 85,297 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 66,220 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca accumulated 64,061 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,654 shares.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 117,040 shares to 234,906 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.22 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “May US Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.