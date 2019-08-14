Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Kla (KLAC) Holding by $2.47 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $756,465

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 8,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 18,028 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 26,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 423,436 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 378,293 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 22.26 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 20,075 shares to 87,261 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 67,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 201,583 shares. Ci Investments Inc owns 380,981 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 118,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,329 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited invested 0.29% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&R Capital owns 574 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 157,076 shares. Jane Street Grp owns 16,238 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 1.22% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cranbrook Wealth Lc accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 47,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 88,064 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc reported 7,378 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 9,390 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 190,613 shares. 1,899 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management. 137,757 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 31,963 shares. Citigroup holds 131,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 46,868 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Washington Tru Co reported 36,409 shares. Bessemer Group reported 868 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,127 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 2.77 million shares in its portfolio.