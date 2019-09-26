Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Value Rose; Granite Investment Partners Raised Its Heska (HSKA) Stake by $330,480

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The institutional investor held 167,155 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 163,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 73,465 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15; 10/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 81% to 9 Days; 24/05/2018 – Heska Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 3.00M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.78 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.07M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 25,380 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,804 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). British Columbia Management Corp reported 51,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset One Co Limited owns 130,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 221,485 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 10,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company stated it has 41,492 shares. Moreover, Twin Secs has 7.41% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 7.51 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 200 shares. 168,801 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. 191,043 are held by Atria Invs Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.87, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HSKA shares while 18 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 96.47% more from 6.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 926 shares. 3,263 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Parkside Retail Bank Trust owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 8,758 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 4,734 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,712 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 700 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 93,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 3,566 shares. Everence Capital owns 2,880 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 69,711 shares to 79,492 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,274 shares, and cut its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

