Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $3.79 Million; Share Value Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Shares Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 233,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29 million, down from 245,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $291.69. About 504,162 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.86 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 378,680 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $81.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.