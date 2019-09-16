Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding; Mesabi Trust (MSB) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Marlowe Partners Lp increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp acquired 6,732 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 77,933 shares with $9.49M value, up from 71,201 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 388,810 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Mesabi Trust (MSB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 12 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold their stakes in Mesabi Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.84 million shares, down from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mesabi Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 7.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 8% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust for 470,687 shares. Valueworks Llc owns 167,769 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 1.74% invested in the company for 138,008 shares. The New York-based Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 59,713 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 21,376 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.69 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.37% below currents $132.69 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13600 target. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy” rating.