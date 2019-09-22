Marlowe Partners LP Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position Has Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 49.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 321,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 966,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.29 million, up from 644,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 614,574 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Thinks This 1 Move Will Drastically Improve Its Business – Motley Fool” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “May US Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 148,897 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 15,583 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 350,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 18,216 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ftb Advsr reported 273 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,719 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,817 shares. Johnson Financial Grp has 831 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 26,620 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 74,059 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 43,865 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Old Natl National Bank In holds 0.03% or 5,055 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 408,396 shares stake.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 17,460 shares to 72,847 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,562 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.