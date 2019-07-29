Marlowe Partners LP Increases Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU); As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Increased Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 670,098 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9,750 shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Conning reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers reported 20,700 shares. Veritable Lp holds 3,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 37,248 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 94,821 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.07% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Raymond James & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 610,359 shares. Sei Investments Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 289 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America. Hrt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,603 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

