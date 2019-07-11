Marlowe Partners LP Increased Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $3.79 Million; Winch Advisory Services Holds Position in Freeport (FCX)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 512,016 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 8.99M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. Shares for $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,130 were reported by Montgomery Management Incorporated. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 663,826 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Llc reported 336,632 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.59M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 61,165 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 49,380 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 183,142 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Smithfield Tru Company has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 485 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,228 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 4.69 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 69,684 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 35,630 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares to 1,933 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).