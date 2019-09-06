Marlowe Partners LP Holds Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Upped Its Position by $791,398

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 4,782 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 360,882 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 25 shares. Blackrock reported 73,980 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 78,237 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. State Street Corp holds 0% or 20,163 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Mgmt Lc has 113,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Teton Advsr invested in 755,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 10,000 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 2.36 million shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 97,014 shares. Mill Road Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69 million shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 2.14M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 312,306 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Glass Donald L, worth $11,550 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 194,909 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 702,259 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4.29M shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,254 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 215,568 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 859,112 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has 197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Com invested in 685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 202,971 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% or 19,196 shares. 15,433 are held by Brown Advisory. 2,445 are owned by Cleararc Cap.