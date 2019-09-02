Marlowe Partners LP Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Trimmed by $2.60 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Upped Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,000 are held by Numerixs Inc. City reported 280 shares. Axa holds 0.09% or 410,187 shares. 27,688 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory Management holds 606,514 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 50,783 shares. 110,884 are held by Korea Investment. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 39,601 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.34% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 701,366 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.37% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 2.35M shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 116,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc owns 180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,470 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Street accumulated 4.56 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 788,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De owns 21,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 275,881 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc reported 200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 75,287 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 213,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.38 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fil Limited holds 0.03% or 666,554 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.33 million for 49.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.