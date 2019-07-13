Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $5.91 Million as Valuation Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Upped Holding by $670,803

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 5,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, up from 229,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.78M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com owns 235,061 shares. Coho holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.66M shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.96% or 139,900 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny reported 19,392 shares. Tt Interest reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Valley National Advisers owns 262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 22,900 shares. Freestone Cap Lc holds 0.09% or 12,306 shares in its portfolio. France-based Capital Fund Management has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Epoch Invest Prns Inc owns 1.34M shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 0.41% or 16,199 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.03% or 108,595 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has 17,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Another trade for 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 was sold by JENNINGS KEVIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.32% or 331,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.05% or 311,961 shares. 3,697 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Raymond James And Associates owns 81,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.64% stake. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 9.73M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Stifel invested in 87,746 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company reported 17,200 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc stated it has 4,716 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has 1,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 34,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 3,034 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.4% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 227,000 shares. 129,818 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg Inc. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 115,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

