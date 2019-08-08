Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Shares Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Increased Position in Facebook Class A (FB) by $7.30 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on data leaks: ‘What do you expect? It was free’; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 768,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sei Co accumulated 19,122 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 69,036 were reported by Citigroup. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% or 19,196 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 50,127 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 235,217 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 4,508 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 5,158 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,774 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Of New Orleans Reopens Following Barry – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.2% or 7,818 shares. Hound Partners Limited Liability owns 8.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,618 shares. Intact Management Inc owns 7,200 shares. Moreover, Indiana Management Commerce has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,408 are owned by Intersect Ltd Liability Company. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.4% or 2,300 shares. Barnett & Inc invested in 0.05% or 540 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 5.30 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Ltd Co reported 20,448 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 252 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 204,929 shares. 25 were reported by Sageworth Trust.