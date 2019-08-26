Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $2.60 Million; Market Value Rose; As State Street (STT) Shares Declined, Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Decreased Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 369,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.05M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 649,850 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 533,438 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96M for 8.51 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 614,222 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $61.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 27,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,167 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).