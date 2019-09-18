Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake; Gray Television (GTN)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Gray Television Inc (GTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 99 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 78 sold and decreased their equity positions in Gray Television Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 83.96 million shares, up from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gray Television Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 49 Increased: 71 New Position: 28.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 165.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp acquired 127,569 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 204,743 shares with $11.82M value, up from 77,174 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 136,409 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. for 9.00 million shares. Act Ii Management Lp owns 196,495 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 742,184 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 850,595 shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 586,835 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.32M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $60 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -10.52% below currents $74.32 stock price. CyrusOne had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Limited Company accumulated 372,366 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Channing Management Limited Liability holds 144,800 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 10,966 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Personal stated it has 334 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 72 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,130 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 857,667 shares. 4,571 are held by Quantbot Tech Lp. 9,375 are owned by Sfmg Lc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 23,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 62 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 51,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Associate Incorporated has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 83,247 shares.